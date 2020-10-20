Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Americas: Amnesty International joins forces with the artist Erik Ravelo to demand solutions from the OAS to the repression in the region

Share this article
The evening prior to the opening of the 50th General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), Amnesty International called publicly on the organization and its member states to seek regional solutions to halt the repression in the Americas. This demand was magnified by projecting it onto the main OAS building in Washington D.C. at 21.00 that night.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Saudi to Host Women’s Summit While Women Activists Sit Behind Bars
~ Sri Lanka: Forced Anal Exams in Homosexuality Prosecutions
~ Saudi Arabia: Alleged Child Offenders Face Death Sentences
~ DR Congo: Wanted Warlord Preys on Civilians
~ Cuba’s Government Targets Social Media Influencers
~ Cameroon: Opposition Leaders, Supporters Detained
~ Mauritania: Free Activists Held on Blasphemy Charges
~ RSF condemns abuse of Turkey’s “lèse-majesté” legislation
~ Mozambique: Five years on, Josina Machel still waiting for justice for gender-based violence
~ North Korea: Horrific Pretrial Detention System
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter