Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF condemns abuse of Turkey’s “lèse-majesté” legislation

NewsOn the eve of a journalist’s trial for criticizing use of article 299 of Turkey’s criminal code, under which insulting the president is punishable by imprisonment, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call for the article’s repeal.In a trial due to begin tomorrow before an Istanbul criminal court, BirGün newspaper columnist Erk Acarer is facing a possible sentence of four years an

© Reporters without borders -


