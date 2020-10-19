Tolerance.ca
Mozambique: Five years on, Josina Machel still waiting for justice for gender-based violence

Five years after woman human rights defender Josina Machel lost one of her eyes in a brutal gender-based assault, she is yet to see justice as her case continues to drag in Mozambican courts, Amnesty International said today.

© Amnesty International -


