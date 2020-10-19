Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea: Horrific Pretrial Detention System

Share this article
Click to expand Image Illustration of a North Korean pre-trial detention and investigation facility (kuryujang) based on former detainees’ testimonies told to Human Rights Watch and the illustrator's personal experience in detention. © 2020 Choi Seong Guk for Human Rights Watch (Seoul) – The North Korean pretrial detention and investigation system is arbitrary and lacks any semblance of due process, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Former detainees described systematic torture, dangerous and unhygienic conditions, and unpaid forced labor. The 88-page report, “‘Worth…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cuba’s Government Targets Social Media Influencers
~ Cameroon: Opposition Leaders, Supporters Detained
~ Mauritania: Free Activists Held on Blasphemy Charges
~ RSF condemns abuse of Turkey’s “lèse-majesté” legislation
~ Mozambique: Five years on, Josina Machel still waiting for justice for gender-based violence
~ Japan: Raise Rights on Trip to Vietnam, Indonesia
~ Thailand: Water Cannon Used Against Peaceful Activists
~ WTO: A missed opportunity to put people before patents
~ RSF and 10 other organisations warn European Union on Turkey
~ RSF’s calls for release of Indian journalist jailed over tweet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter