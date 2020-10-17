Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

WTO: A missed opportunity to put people before patents

Share this article
The failure of states to agree on a waiver of certain key international trade rules risks hampering global efforts to tackle COVID-19, Amnesty International said today.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Thailand: Water Cannon Used Against Peaceful Activists
~ RSF and 10 other organisations warn European Union on Turkey
~ RSF’s calls for release of Indian journalist jailed over tweet
~ Threats against journalists in run-up to Côte d’Ivoire’s presidential election
~ Nigeria: Crackdown on Police Brutality Protests
~ Malta: Three years on, pursuit of justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia stalled by constant obstacles and lack of press freedom reform
~ CDC Director Doubles Down on Endangering Asylum Seekers
~ The Chilean police punish us for daring to protest
~ Nigeria: Authorities must initiate genuine reform of the police
~ Thailand: Emergency Decree Pretext for Crackdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter