Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Water Cannon Used Against Peaceful Activists

Share this article
Click to expand Image Pro-democracy demonstrators face water cannons during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 16, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe (Bangkok) – Thai police unnecessarily used water cannon against peaceful pro-democracy protesters in Bangkok on October 16, 2020, in violation of international human rights standards, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities acted under state of emergency powers declared the previous day, which allows the security forces to commit abuses with impunity. At about 6:30 p.m., police forcibly dispersed a demonstration…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ WTO: A missed opportunity to put people before patents
~ RSF and 10 other organisations warn European Union on Turkey
~ RSF’s calls for release of Indian journalist jailed over tweet
~ Threats against journalists in run-up to Côte d’Ivoire’s presidential election
~ Nigeria: Crackdown on Police Brutality Protests
~ Malta: Three years on, pursuit of justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia stalled by constant obstacles and lack of press freedom reform
~ CDC Director Doubles Down on Endangering Asylum Seekers
~ The Chilean police punish us for daring to protest
~ Nigeria: Authorities must initiate genuine reform of the police
~ Thailand: Emergency Decree Pretext for Crackdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter