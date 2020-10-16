Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF and 10 other organisations warn European Union on Turkey

NewsRSF and 10 other international organisations express their concerns on the deterioration of judiciary independence and self regulatory bodies in Turkey. The delegation shares its findings after holding an international mission led by IPI, in Istanbul and Ankara, on 6-9 October 2020.Turkey’s press freedom crisis is worsening amid growing state capture of media, the lack of independence of regulatory institutions, and a new social media law designed to clam

© Reporters without borders -


