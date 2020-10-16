Tolerance.ca
RSF’s calls for release of Indian journalist jailed over tweet

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Prashant Kanojia, an Indian freelance journalist who is to appear in court next week and is facing the possibility of 28 years in prison for a retweet he quickly deleted after realizing the original had been faked. All of the insane charges against him must be dropped, RSF says.

