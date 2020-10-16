Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malta: Three years on, pursuit of justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia stalled by constant obstacles and lack of press freedom reform

Share this article
NewsThree years after the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the pursuit of justice remains elusive as the 10 month-old administration of Prime Minister Robert Abela fails to implement meaningful reforms. Those accused of planning and carrying out the attack have still not been brought to trial, whilst Abela has attempted to interfere with the ongoing public inquiry. Meanwhile, the country’s media climate remains deeply divided, and journalists who continue to pursue in-depth investigative reporting do so at great risk. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls again for full justice…

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ RSF’s calls for release of Indian journalist jailed over tweet
~ Threats against journalists in run-up to Côte d’Ivoire’s presidential election
~ Nigeria: Crackdown on Police Brutality Protests
~ CDC Director Doubles Down on Endangering Asylum Seekers
~ The Chilean police punish us for daring to protest
~ Nigeria: Authorities must initiate genuine reform of the police
~ Thailand: Emergency Decree Pretext for Crackdown
~ Marginalized Communities Will Pay Highest Price for Pulling Plug on US Census
~ Journalist flees after heavily-armed men burst into his radio station
~ California: Proposition 22 Threatens Gig Workers’ Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter