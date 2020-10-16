Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Threats against journalists in run-up to Côte d’Ivoire’s presidential election

NewsAs reporters continue to be harassed and threatened over their coverage of the campaign for Côte d’Ivoire’s presidential election at the end of the month, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the country’s politicians to stop regarding journalists at their opponents and let them do their job of reporting the news.

© Reporters without borders -


