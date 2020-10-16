Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CDC Director Doubles Down on Endangering Asylum Seekers

Share this article
Click to expand Image Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testifies before Congress on the Coronavirus crisis, July 31, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington.  © 2020 Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP The Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield, renewed an order this week that gives border agents the authority to summarily expel migrants, including asylum seekers, at US land borders. Although the order purports to be a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the CDC’s own doctors reportedly found the original…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Nigeria: Crackdown on Police Brutality Protests
~ The Chilean police punish us for daring to protest
~ Nigeria: Authorities must initiate genuine reform of the police
~ Thailand: Emergency Decree Pretext for Crackdown
~ Marginalized Communities Will Pay Highest Price for Pulling Plug on US Census
~ Journalist flees after heavily-armed men burst into his radio station
~ California: Proposition 22 Threatens Gig Workers’ Rights
~ Huge portrait of jailed Algerian journalist hung beside Paris ring road
~ RSF’s denounces Singapore’s disregard of press freedom ahead of its Universal Periodic Review
~ New press freedom predators elected to UN Human Rights Council
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter