Human Rights Observatory

The Chilean police punish us for daring to protest

Through the social demonstrations that began on 18 October 2019, we sought to change a system based on inequality. The protests started due to an increase in the price of public transport, but that was the straw that broke the camel’s back after decades of injustice. We took to the streets to change that, to demand more equal access to health and education, and better pensions.

