Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Emergency Decree Pretext for Crackdown

Share this article
Click to expand Image Riot police march towards pro-democracy protesters near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, October 15, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe (Bangkok) – The Thai government’s declaration of a state of emergency in Bangkok is a pretext for a crackdown on peaceful demonstrations, Human Rights Watch said today. Since the declaration of a state of emergency on October 15, 2020, the police have arrested at least 22 activists, including several protest leaders, in front of Bangkok’s Government House. “The Emergency Decree provides the Thai government with unchecked…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The Chilean police punish us for daring to protest
~ Nigeria: Authorities must initiate genuine reform of the police
~ Marginalized Communities Will Pay Highest Price for Pulling Plug on US Census
~ Journalist flees after heavily-armed men burst into his radio station
~ California: Proposition 22 Threatens Gig Workers’ Rights
~ Huge portrait of jailed Algerian journalist hung beside Paris ring road
~ RSF’s denounces Singapore’s disregard of press freedom ahead of its Universal Periodic Review
~ New press freedom predators elected to UN Human Rights Council
~ US: 10 Steps for Safe, Credible Elections
~ Algeria: Mass Convictions for Homosexuality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter