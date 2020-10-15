Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Marginalized Communities Will Pay Highest Price for Pulling Plug on US Census

Click to expand Image Census Drive and voter registration booths at Sylvia's Restaurant in Harlem, New York, September 22, 2020.  © 2020 2020 Lev Radin/Sipa via AP Images The US Census Bureau will cease counting for the 2020 census at midnight, two weeks earlier than had previously been announced, a move that will likely leave many of the country’s most marginalized communities undercounted and could undermine rights for the decade to come. The decision to stop counting comes after the Supreme Court approved the US Department of Commerce’s request to suspend a lower court order that extended…

© Human Rights Watch -


