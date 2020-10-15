Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Journalist flees after heavily-armed men burst into his radio station

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo to do what is necessary to identify and arrest three heavily armed men who stormed into a small radio station in the eastern province of Sud-Kivu and threatened its director. The authorities must also protect the station’s director, RSF said.

© Reporters without borders -


