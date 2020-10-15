Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

California: Proposition 22 Threatens Gig Workers’ Rights

Share this article
(Los Angeles) – Californians should vote No on Proposition 22, a ballot measure that would eviscerate minimum wage and other labor rights protections for the state’s grocery app workers, Human Rights Watch said in a video released today. By rejecting Prop 22, voters can help ensure that grocery shopping and delivery apps – a fast-growing segment of the gig economy – comply with a 2019 law that protects workers’ rights to a decent living, as well as safe, healthy working conditions. Workers for Instacart and Shipt are struggling to make ends meet without basic labor protections, Human Rights Watch…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Journalist flees after heavily-armed men burst into his radio station
~ Huge portrait of jailed Algerian journalist hung beside Paris ring road
~ RSF’s denounces Singapore’s disregard of press freedom ahead of its Universal Periodic Review
~ New press freedom predators elected to UN Human Rights Council
~ US: 10 Steps for Safe, Credible Elections
~ Algeria: Mass Convictions for Homosexuality
~ Syria/Russia: Strategy Targeted Civilian Infrastructure
~ Lebanon’s Brazen Attempt to Silence a Torture Victim
~ Americas: The COVID-19 pandemic must not be a pretext for human rights violations
~ Indonesia: New Law Hurts Workers, Indigenous Groups
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter