Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF’s denounces Singapore’s disregard of press freedom ahead of its Universal Periodic Review

Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) has sent its evaluation of the current situation in Singapore to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva ahead of Singapore’s next Universal Periodic Review (UPR) by the council’s other members in May. RSF’s evaluation deplores the Singaporean government’s complete disregard for the basic principles of press freedom. The city-state’s authorities accepted 117 recommendations at the end of the council’s last UPR of the situation in Singapore i

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Journalist flees after heavily-armed men burst into his radio station
~ California: Proposition 22 Threatens Gig Workers’ Rights
~ Huge portrait of jailed Algerian journalist hung beside Paris ring road
~ New press freedom predators elected to UN Human Rights Council
~ US: 10 Steps for Safe, Credible Elections
~ Algeria: Mass Convictions for Homosexuality
~ Syria/Russia: Strategy Targeted Civilian Infrastructure
~ Lebanon’s Brazen Attempt to Silence a Torture Victim
~ Americas: The COVID-19 pandemic must not be a pretext for human rights violations
~ Indonesia: New Law Hurts Workers, Indigenous Groups
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter