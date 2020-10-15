Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Mass Convictions for Homosexuality

Share this article
Click to expand Image An Algerian demonstrator holds the Algerian national flag as he stage a protest against the government in Algiers, Algeria, Friday, Nov.29, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Toufik Doudou (Beirut) – An Algerian court on September 3, 2020 sentenced 2 men to prison terms and 42 others to suspended terms after mass arrests at what the police alleged was a “gay wedding,” Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should void the charges and release them immediately. On July 24, 2020, police raided a private residence and arrested the 44 – 9 women and 35 men, most of them university…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ US: 10 Steps for Safe, Credible Elections
~ Syria/Russia: Strategy Targeted Civilian Infrastructure
~ Lebanon’s Brazen Attempt to Silence a Torture Victim
~ Americas: The COVID-19 pandemic must not be a pretext for human rights violations
~ Indonesia: New Law Hurts Workers, Indigenous Groups
~ English Tests for Visas Will Keep Australian Families Apart
~ Russia: Far East Peaceful Protester Facing Prosecution
~ Beginning of the End for ‘Virginity Exams’ in Pakistan?
~ Chile: National Police commanders must be criminally investigated for human rights violations
~ Egyptian authorities pressure editor by jailing his brother, colleagues
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter