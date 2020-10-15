Tolerance.ca
Syria/Russia: Strategy Targeted Civilian Infrastructure

The Syrian and Russian armed forces’ repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure in Idlib in northwest Syria were apparent war crimes and may amount to crimes against humanity, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Dozens of unlawful air and ground strikes on hospitals, schools, and markets from April 2019 to March 2020 killed hundreds of civilians. The attacks seriously impaired the rights to health, education, food, water, and shelter, triggering mass displacement. October 15, 2020 "Targeting Life in Idlib" Syrian and Russian Strikes on Civilian Infrastructure …

