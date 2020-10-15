Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon’s Brazen Attempt to Silence a Torture Victim

Share this article
Click to expand Image Ziad Itani, a Lebanese actor, who was exonerated of spying for Israel, is carried after he was released by Lebanese authorities. Itani has accused security officials of torturing him and has called on authorities to investigate. © 2018 AP Photo/Hussein Malla Ziad Itani, a well-known Lebanese actor, will be questioned by an investigative judge today in relation to a criminal defamation complaint filed against him by two State Security officials. Itani has accused Lebanon’s State Security of forcibly disappearing and torturing him in November 2017 after he was detained…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Americas: The COVID-19 pandemic must not be a pretext for human rights violations
~ Indonesia: New Law Hurts Workers, Indigenous Groups
~ English Tests for Visas Will Keep Australian Families Apart
~ Russia: Far East Peaceful Protester Facing Prosecution
~ Beginning of the End for ‘Virginity Exams’ in Pakistan?
~ Chile: National Police commanders must be criminally investigated for human rights violations
~ Egyptian authorities pressure editor by jailing his brother, colleagues
~ Radio journalist in hiding after death threats by generals in eastern DRC
~ German spyware company FinFisher searched by public prosecutors
~ Iraq : Concern about Iraqi Kurdish journalist’s fate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter