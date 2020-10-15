Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

English Tests for Visas Will Keep Australian Families Apart

Click to expand Image A man leaves the Department of Immigration and Border Protection offices in Sydney, Thursday, April 20, 2017.   © 2020 AP Photo/Rick Rycroft Australians could be barred from permanently settling their partners in the country if they do not try to learn English under new rules proposed by the government. If approved by parliament, a new “English language test” will be a compulsory immigration requirement for potential partner visas starting mid-2021. Applicants will not be expected to pass the English test before arriving in Australia but, according to news reports,…

© Human Rights Watch -


