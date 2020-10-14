Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Far East Peaceful Protester Facing Prosecution

Share this article
Click to expand Image Participants in a rally in Khabarovsk, in Russia's Far East, Saturday, to support the former region's governor Sergei Furgal on Oct. 10, 2020. Police detained several dozen protesters in the first crackdown since such rallies started three months ago. © 2020 AP Photo/Igor Volkov (Moscow) – Police in Khabarovsk, in Russia’s Far East, on October 10, 2020 beat peaceful protesters and arbitrarily detained over 20 people, Human Rights Watch said today. Alexander Prikhodko, born in 1977, who was among those arrested, is under investigation for repeatedly violating public…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Beginning of the End for ‘Virginity Exams’ in Pakistan?
~ Chile: National Police commanders must be criminally investigated for human rights violations
~ Egyptian authorities pressure editor by jailing his brother, colleagues
~ Radio journalist in hiding after death threats by generals in eastern DRC
~ German spyware company FinFisher searched by public prosecutors
~ Iraq : Concern about Iraqi Kurdish journalist’s fate
~ Bulgaria: RSF unveils proposal for press freedom to be at the centre of Bulgaria’s next election
~ India: Women at Risk of Sexual Abuse at Work
~ EU Counterinsurgency Aid to Mozambique Should Help Protect Rights
~ Cambodia: Free Activist Held in Forestry Case
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter