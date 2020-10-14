Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Beginning of the End for ‘Virginity Exams’ in Pakistan?

Click to expand Image The Lahore High Court, in Lahore, Pakistan. © WikiMedia Last week, Pakistan’s Ministry of Law and Justice recommended that the so-called “two-finger test” – invasive and medically meaningless vaginal exams imposed upon women and girls to determine whether they are virgins – should not be part of any criminal investigation. Putting an end to this abusive practice is long overdue. The government will now present its recommendation to the Lahore High Court, which is hearing public interest petitions filed by lawyers, academics, civil society activists, and a member…

© Human Rights Watch -


