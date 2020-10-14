Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chile: National Police commanders must be criminally investigated for human rights violations

The National Public Prosecutor's Office must ensure that a number of individuals in command of Chile’s National Police, the Carabineros de Chile, including the Director General, Deputy Director General and Director of Public Order and Security, as well as certain operational commanders within the Metropolitan Zone, are investigated for their possible responsibility for human rights violations committed during last year’s social demonstrations, Amnesty International today said in a new report issued on the first anniversary of the mass protests.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


