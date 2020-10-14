Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egyptian authorities pressure editor by jailing his brother, colleagues

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by the way that the Egyptian authorities are persecuting people close to Khaled Elbalshy, a prominent website editor who covers human rights violations. After jailing two of his reporters, they are now holding his brother with the clear aim of putting pressure on Elbalshy himself. Kamal Elbalshy, the owner of a tourism company, was arrested on the street on 20 September after being recognized as the brother of the new

