Human Rights Observatory

Radio journalist in hiding after death threats by generals in eastern DRC

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and its local partner organization, Journalist in Danger (JED), condemn the death threats against a journalist in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and call on the authorities to guarantee her safety and the safety of all journalists in the DRC, who have benefitted from no significant reforms since Félix Tshisekedi became president in January 2019.Rozenn Kalafulo, the editor of Pole FM, an independent community radio station in Goma, the capital of the eastern province of Nord-Kivu, has been in hiding for the past s

© Reporters without borders -


