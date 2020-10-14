Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq : Concern about Iraqi Kurdish journalist’s fate

Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is worried about Sherwan Sherwani, an independent Kurdish journalist whose whereabouts and status have been unknown ever since his arrest a week ago in Erbil, the capital of northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan Region. His lawyer must be allowed to visit him at once, RSF said.It was his lawyer who sounded the alarm about Sherwani, reporting that security forces

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Chile: National Police commanders must be criminally investigated for human rights violations
~ Egyptian authorities pressure editor by jailing his brother, colleagues
~ Radio journalist in hiding after death threats by generals in eastern DRC
~ German spyware company FinFisher searched by public prosecutors
~ Bulgaria: RSF unveils proposal for press freedom to be at the centre of Bulgaria’s next election
~ India: Women at Risk of Sexual Abuse at Work
~ EU Counterinsurgency Aid to Mozambique Should Help Protect Rights
~ Cambodia: Free Activist Held in Forestry Case
~ China Grudgingly Gets UN Rights Body Seat
~ Moscow Government Collects Employees Data Without Consent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter