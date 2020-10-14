Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bulgaria: RSF unveils proposal for press freedom to be at the centre of Bulgaria’s next election

Share this article
NewsIn view of the Bulgarian government’s manifest lack of interest in prioritizing press freedom, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is unveiling its proposal for creating an independent and pluralistic national commission with the aim of making this a central issue during Bulgaria’s next parliamentary election campaign.Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has not examined RSF’s proposal as he promised during a

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Chile: National Police commanders must be criminally investigated for human rights violations
~ Egyptian authorities pressure editor by jailing his brother, colleagues
~ Radio journalist in hiding after death threats by generals in eastern DRC
~ German spyware company FinFisher searched by public prosecutors
~ Iraq : Concern about Iraqi Kurdish journalist’s fate
~ India: Women at Risk of Sexual Abuse at Work
~ EU Counterinsurgency Aid to Mozambique Should Help Protect Rights
~ Cambodia: Free Activist Held in Forestry Case
~ China Grudgingly Gets UN Rights Body Seat
~ Moscow Government Collects Employees Data Without Consent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter