Human Rights Observatory

India: Women at Risk of Sexual Abuse at Work

(New York) – The Indian government’s failure to properly enforce its sexual harassment law leaves millions of women in the workplace exposed to abuse without remedy, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The government should urgently ensure compliance with its 2013 Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, or POSH Act as it is popularly known. October 14, 2020 “No #MeToo for Women Like Us” Poor Enforcement of India’s Sexual Harassment Law Download the full report in English The 56-page report, “‘No #MeToo for Women Like Us’:…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


