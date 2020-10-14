Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Free Activist Held in Forestry Case

(Bangkok) – Cambodian authorities should immediately and unconditionally drop the charges and release an opposition activist arrested in Pursat province, Human Rights Watch said today. Click to expand Image Chum Sarath, in a photograph posted to former CNRP parliamentarian Kong Saphea’s Facebook page, October 6, 2020. Source: Kong Saphea/Facebook On October 6, 2020, police arrested Chum Sarath, a former elected commune councilor from dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) in Anlong Reap commune, Pursat province. The charges date back to a land dispute in 2014…

© Human Rights Watch -


