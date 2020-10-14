Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Moscow Government Collects Employees Data Without Consent

Click to expand Image An electronic billboard  is displayed on a office building after sunset in Moscow, Russia, April, 11, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr My phone number is now supposed to be shared with the Moscow government, along with the numbers of everyone in the city working remotely because of the Covid-19 pandemic. My organization asked if I was fine with that, but according to the Moscow authorities, they don’t need my permission and the employers don’t have a choice. Responding to the rapid spike in Covid-19 cases this autumn, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin…

© Human Rights Watch -


