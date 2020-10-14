Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Death Penalty Not the Answer to Bangladesh’s Rape Problem

Share this article
Click to expand Image Students protest against an alleged gang-rape and brutal torture of a woman in the southern district of Noakhali, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on October 8, 2020.  © 2020 Zabed Hasnain Chowdhury/Sipa via AP Images The Bangladesh government has approved new measures to use the death penalty as punishment for rape, after widespread protests in response to several recent gang rape cases. It’s a bad decision, not only because capital punishment is inherently inhumane and should be abolished, but because it is not a real solution to sexual violence. There is no conclusive evidence…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ China Grudgingly Gets UN Rights Body Seat
~ Moscow Government Collects Employees Data Without Consent
~ Protests Still Scare Egypt’s Government
~ Judgement In, Damage Done in Hungary
~ Thailand: Over 20 Democracy Activists Arrested
~ Venezuela: Abusive Treatment of Returnees
~ Fresh Calls to End Afghanistan’s ‘Virginity Exams’
~ South Korea Partially Recognizes Reproductive Rights
~ Prosecution of Former MP Casts Doubt on Reform in Burundi
~ Bangladeshi reporter slain by local gangsters in Dhaka suburb
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter