Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Over 20 Democracy Activists Arrested

Share this article
Click to expand Image A pro-democracy protester flashes a three-finger salute during a protest against the government near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, October 13, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Panu Wongcha-um (Bangkok) – The Thai authorities should immediately drop all charges and unconditionally release democracy activists arrested for peacefully protesting in Bangkok on October 13, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. At approximately 3:40 p.m., police forcibly dispersed a pro-democracy protest organized by the People’s Group at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument. Police kicked, punched,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ China Grudgingly Gets UN Rights Body Seat
~ Moscow Government Collects Employees Data Without Consent
~ Protests Still Scare Egypt’s Government
~ Judgement In, Damage Done in Hungary
~ Death Penalty Not the Answer to Bangladesh’s Rape Problem
~ Venezuela: Abusive Treatment of Returnees
~ Fresh Calls to End Afghanistan’s ‘Virginity Exams’
~ South Korea Partially Recognizes Reproductive Rights
~ Prosecution of Former MP Casts Doubt on Reform in Burundi
~ Bangladeshi reporter slain by local gangsters in Dhaka suburb
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter