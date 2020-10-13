Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fresh Calls to End Afghanistan’s ‘Virginity Exams’

Imagine being arrested and taken by police to a doctor who examines your vagina and anus –without your consent. Now imagine you are sent for several of these exams, sometimes with other people watching. Now imagine that these “tests” are scientifically invalid and the “findings” are medically meaningless – but still may be critical in sending you to prison. Click to expand Image A woman prisoner looks out a window in Parwan prison north of Kabul, Afghanistan, in February 2011. The woman was convicted of moral crimes after a man from her neighborhood raped her. She later gave birth…

