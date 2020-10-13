Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Abusive Treatment of Returnees

(Washington, DC) – Venezuelan authorities’ treatment of approximately 100,000 citizens returning from other countries in many cases is abusive and is likely to amplify transmission of Covid-19, Human Rights Watch and the Johns Hopkins University’s Centers for Public Health and Human Rights and for Humanitarian Health said today. Foreign affairs ministers from Latin American countries scheduled to meet online the week of October 19, 2020, as part of the Quito Process should urgently address the returnees’ situation. Tens of thousands of Venezuelans, most of whom were living in other Latin American…

© Human Rights Watch -


