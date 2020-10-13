Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea Partially Recognizes Reproductive Rights

Click to expand Image Protesters shout slogans during a rally demanding the abolition of the country's ban on abortions outside of the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 11, 2019. © (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) South Korea’s government last week announced new draft legislation that would permit abortion up until 14 weeks and, in some circumstances, up to 24 weeks, but falls short of full decriminalization. The proposed law represents an important reform of South Korea’s restrictive abortion legislation, but an incomplete one. The bill as drafted would continue to deny…

© Human Rights Watch -


