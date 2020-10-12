Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prosecution of Former MP Casts Doubt on Reform in Burundi

Hopes that a new president may reverse a repressive course in Burundi seem increasingly misplaced.  Click to expand Image Fabien Banciryanino. © Private The Burundian judicial authorities’ decision to prosecute a former independent member of parliament – who is known for being an outspoken defender of human rights  – is the latest in a series of worrying signs. Fabien Banciryanino, who represented Bubanza province before this year’s elections, is facing charges of threatening state security, slander, and rebellion. On October 2, a local administrative official and a dozen policemen…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ Bangladeshi reporter slain by local gangsters in Dhaka suburb
~ Sweden: Right to information must prevail in trial for filming ferry wreck
~ Prolonged Political Crisis in Kyrgyzstan Puts Rights at Risk
~ Hong Kong government adopts accreditation policy that discriminates independent media and freelance journalists
~ Child Marriage, Pregnancies Soar During Pandemic
~ Turkey: Turkmen Activist Faces Deportation
~ Myanmar: Villages burned, civilians injured and killed as Rakhine State conflict escalates
~ RSF asks authorities, opposition to guarantee reporters’ safety during Kyrgyzstan protests
~ US/UK : Julian Assange’s extradition hearing marred by barriers to open justice
~ Building Equitable Futures by Investing in Girls
