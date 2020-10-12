Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden: Right to information must prevail in trial for filming ferry wreck

Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) says the right to information should prevail in the case of a Swedish documentary filmmaker charged with “violating a burial site” for filming the underwater wreck of a ferry containing the remains of hundreds of people who died when it sank in 1994.Henrik Evertsson, the co-director of a new documentary series entitled “Estonia: the Discovery that Changes Everything,” and a member of his crew, camera operator Lin

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Prosecution of Former MP Casts Doubt on Reform in Burundi
~ Bangladeshi reporter slain by local gangsters in Dhaka suburb
~ Prolonged Political Crisis in Kyrgyzstan Puts Rights at Risk
~ Hong Kong government adopts accreditation policy that discriminates independent media and freelance journalists
~ Child Marriage, Pregnancies Soar During Pandemic
~ Turkey: Turkmen Activist Faces Deportation
~ Myanmar: Villages burned, civilians injured and killed as Rakhine State conflict escalates
~ RSF asks authorities, opposition to guarantee reporters’ safety during Kyrgyzstan protests
~ US/UK : Julian Assange’s extradition hearing marred by barriers to open justice
~ Building Equitable Futures by Investing in Girls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter