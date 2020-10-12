Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Prolonged Political Crisis in Kyrgyzstan Puts Rights at Risk

Click to expand Image Protesters gathered on Ala Too Square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan's capital on October 6, 2020, two days after a disputed parliamentary election. © 2020 Caroline Eden It has been a week since people in Kyrgyzstan took to the street to contest the outcome of Kyrgyzstan’s October 4 parliamentary elections. While protesters succeeded in pushing the Central Election Committee to annul the outcome of the elections, Kyrgyzstan was thrown into a political crisis that has put citizens’ fundamental human rights at risk. The political situation in Kyrgyzstan remains uncertain,…

© Human Rights Watch -


