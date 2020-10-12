Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Child Marriage, Pregnancies Soar During Pandemic

Click to expand Image Belkis, 15 years old, holds her one-year-old son in the house where she lives with her mother, two sisters, and one brother. Belkis was married when she was 13 years old to a man who threatened to commit suicide if the family didn’t agree to the marriage. After 14 months, her husband sent her home; he no longer financially supports her or the baby. Belkis fears her family’s home will be washed away by river erosion by the end of the year. March 30, 2015. © 2015 Omi for Human Rights Watch The world was making real progress toward ending child marriage – until the…

© Human Rights Watch -


