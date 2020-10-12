Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Turkmen Activist Faces Deportation

Share this article
Click to expand Image Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguli Berdymukhamedov, left, and Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan meeting in Ankara, Turkey, February 29, 2012. © 2012 AP Photo/Umit Bektas, Pool (Berlin) – The Turkish government should halt plans to deport the Turkmen activist Dursoltan Taganova to Turkmenistan, where she will be at grave risk of arbitrary arrest and torture, a group of 11 human rights organizations said today. Turkish authorities should immediately release Taganova from custody. Turkey’s international partners should call on Ankara to uphold its international…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Child Marriage, Pregnancies Soar During Pandemic
~ Myanmar: Villages burned, civilians injured and killed as Rakhine State conflict escalates
~ RSF asks authorities, opposition to guarantee reporters’ safety during Kyrgyzstan protests
~ US/UK : Julian Assange’s extradition hearing marred by barriers to open justice
~ Building Equitable Futures by Investing in Girls
~ Sedition charge against Indian reporter symptomatic of difficulties facing journalists in Uttar Pradesh
~ Cyber-attacks against Angolan news site and reporter
~ RSF and Iran’s Defenders of Human Rights Centre urge Iran to halt executions
~ RSF trains journalists ahead of presidential elections in Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire
~ Argentina: Child Suspects’ Private Data Published Online
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter