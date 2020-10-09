Tolerance.ca
Building Equitable Futures by Investing in Girls

Click to expand Image Feminist students strike against sexist violence in Madrid, Spain, March 6, 2020.  © 2020 Alberto Sibaja/Pacific Press/Sipa via AP Images In advance of this International Day of the Girl, celebrated on October 11, girls around the world should hear how their governments plan to change the course of history and create equitable progress for girls everywhere. Important improvements have been made. More girls now complete primary school than ever, and the last two decades have seen a significant decline in girls forced to marry. But the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted…

~ US/UK : Julian Assange’s extradition hearing marred by barriers to open justice
~ Sedition charge against Indian reporter symptomatic of difficulties facing journalists in Uttar Pradesh
~ Cyber-attacks against Angolan news site and reporter
~ RSF and Iran’s Defenders of Human Rights Centre urge Iran to halt executions
~ RSF trains journalists ahead of presidential elections in Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire
~ Argentina: Child Suspects’ Private Data Published Online
~ Algeria: Migrants, Asylum Seekers Forced Out
~ Bangladesh: Protests Erupt Over Rape Case
~ Jonathan Price’s Killing Underscores Need for US Structural Police Reform
~ Human Rights on the Ballot in California
