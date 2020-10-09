Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cyber-attacks against Angolan news site and reporter

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the cyber-attacks to which an online newspaper and a reporter were subjected in Angola after reporting a case of alleged corruption involving the president’s chief of staff. Those responsible must identified and punished, RSF says.The website of Correio Angolense, one of Angola’s most respected independent online news sources, has been inaccessible since 25 September, when it was crashed by thousands

© Reporters without borders -


