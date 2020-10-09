Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF and Iran’s Defenders of Human Rights Centre urge Iran to halt executions

NewsOn the eve of World Day Against the Death Penalty (10 October), Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and Iran’s Defenders of Human Rights Centre (DHRC) urge the Iranian authorities to end executions, which often target prisoners of conscience, including journalists.The two organizations also call for a campaign, using the #notoexecution hashtag on social media, to denounce Iran’s use of capital punishment and to save the lives of Iran

© Reporters without borders -


