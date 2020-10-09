Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF trains journalists ahead of presidential elections in Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire

NewsIn partnership with local organizations, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has organized workshops for journalists in Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire that provided training in covering elections and limiting the risk of violence against reporters during the electoral process.Both countries are holding presidential elections this month – Guinea on 18 October and Côte d’Ivoire on 31 October.

