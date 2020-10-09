Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Argentina: Child Suspects’ Private Data Published Online

Share this article
Click to expand Image Commuters walk through an overcrowded subway station during local rush hour on March 13, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. © 2020 Lalo Yasky/Getty Images (New York) – Argentina’s Justice and Human Rights Ministry is regularly publishing online the personal data of children with open arrest warrants, Human Rights Watch said today. The Buenos Aires city government has then been loading the images and identities of these children into a facial recognition system used at the city’s train stations, despite significant errors in the national government’s database and the…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Algeria: Migrants, Asylum Seekers Forced Out
~ Bangladesh: Protests Erupt Over Rape Case
~ Jonathan Price’s Killing Underscores Need for US Structural Police Reform
~ Human Rights on the Ballot in California
~ Nicaragua: Ortega Tightening Authoritarian Grip
~ Belarus Uses Children to Pressure Dissenting Parents
~ Three Lebanese women journalists hounded on social media
~ At IACHR hearing, Brazil’s government portrays violence as “divergence of opinion” and disinformation as “freedom of expression”
~ Montenegro convicts Jovo Martinović again, jeopardizing EU accession
~ UN: Deny Rights Council Seats to Major Violators
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter