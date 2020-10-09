Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Protests Erupt Over Rape Case

Share this article
Click to expand Image Students protest against an alleged gang-rape and brutal torture of a woman in the southern district of Noakhali, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on October 8, 2020. © 2020 Rehman Asad/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – Protests in Bangladesh erupted this week after a video of a group of men attacking, stripping, and sexually assaulting a woman went viral, Human Rights Watch said today. Protesters called for the resignation of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal over the government’s failure to address an alarming rise in sexual violence against women and girls. “Bangladeshi women…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Argentina: Child Suspects’ Private Data Published Online
~ Algeria: Migrants, Asylum Seekers Forced Out
~ Jonathan Price’s Killing Underscores Need for US Structural Police Reform
~ Human Rights on the Ballot in California
~ Nicaragua: Ortega Tightening Authoritarian Grip
~ Belarus Uses Children to Pressure Dissenting Parents
~ Three Lebanese women journalists hounded on social media
~ At IACHR hearing, Brazil’s government portrays violence as “divergence of opinion” and disinformation as “freedom of expression”
~ Montenegro convicts Jovo Martinović again, jeopardizing EU accession
~ UN: Deny Rights Council Seats to Major Violators
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter