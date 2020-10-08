Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jonathan Price’s Killing Underscores Need for US Structural Police Reform

Share this article
Click to expand Image Jonathan Price © Will Middlebrooks/GoFundMe The call that came into the Wolfe City Police Department just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, wasn’t particularly notable in the small Texas town of 1,500 about 70 miles northeast of Dallas. There was a “possible fight in progress” at the Kwik Chek convenience store. Officer Shaun Lucas was dispatched to the scene. Exactly what the fight was about and who was involved remains unclear, but within minutes of Lucas’s arrival, 31-year-old Jonathan Price, a former high school football star and admired member of the community,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Human Rights on the Ballot in California
~ Nicaragua: Ortega Tightening Authoritarian Grip
~ Belarus Uses Children to Pressure Dissenting Parents
~ Three Lebanese women journalists hounded on social media
~ At IACHR hearing, Brazil’s government portrays violence as “divergence of opinion” and disinformation as “freedom of expression”
~ Montenegro convicts Jovo Martinović again, jeopardizing EU accession
~ UN: Deny Rights Council Seats to Major Violators
~ We must protect those defending the land and environment in Colombia
~ Myanmar: Mass Detention of Rohingya in Squalid Camps
~ Colombia: New report shows how failed policies are putting human rights defenders at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter