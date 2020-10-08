Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights on the Ballot in California

Share this article
Click to expand Image A mail-in ballot from the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder for the November 3 election, September 5, 2020.  © 2020 Ted Soqui/Sipa via AP Images Early voting has begun in California, and over the next month, voters will have the opportunity to protect human rights in the most populous state in the United States. Basic rights are at stake in at least four measures on this year’s ballot. Human Rights Watch has studied each of these four ballot proposals and recommends the following votes: Yes on Proposition 17, which would restore voting rights to people disenfranchised…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Nicaragua: Ortega Tightening Authoritarian Grip
~ Belarus Uses Children to Pressure Dissenting Parents
~ Three Lebanese women journalists hounded on social media
~ At IACHR hearing, Brazil’s government portrays violence as “divergence of opinion” and disinformation as “freedom of expression”
~ Montenegro convicts Jovo Martinović again, jeopardizing EU accession
~ UN: Deny Rights Council Seats to Major Violators
~ We must protect those defending the land and environment in Colombia
~ Myanmar: Mass Detention of Rohingya in Squalid Camps
~ Colombia: New report shows how failed policies are putting human rights defenders at risk
~ Finally, Good News for Asylum Seekers in Italy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter