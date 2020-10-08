Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: Ortega Tightening Authoritarian Grip

Click to expand Image Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks next to first lady and Vice President Rosario Murillo during the inauguration ceremony for a highway overpass in Managua, Nicaragua, Thursday, March 21, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga (Washington, DC, October 8, 2020) – Member states of the Organization of American States (OAS) should urgently raise concerns about Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s efforts to tighten his government’s grip on independent journalists and human rights groups, Human Rights Watch said today. On September 22, 2020, pro-government lawmakers…

